Man critically injured after attempted burglary leads to shooting in Hudson

The Brief A man is in critical condition following a Hudson shooting during an attempted break-in Wednesday night. Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies are actively searching for a suspect who ran from the scene after the shooting. The investigation remains active.



An attempted burglary spiraled into gunfire Wednesday evening in the Castleberry Court area of Hudson, leaving one person critically injured.

Pasco Sheriff's Office investigation

What we know:

Deputies rushed to a home in the Castleberry Court area of Hudson just before 8:15 p.m. Wednesday following reports of the shooting. Investigators said a fight broke out between a suspect and a man at the scene, leading to gunfire.

The suspect shot the man, who was later rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Another man got involved in the fight with the suspect, which is when a second gunshot rang out.

The second person was not injured, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the suspect ran off after the shooting and that they are continuing to search for them.

Officials believe this is an isolated incident. The investigation remains active.

Hudson suspect search

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect. The identities of the man who was shot and the other man who intervened have not been made public.