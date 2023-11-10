Man dead, another taken to hospital as police investigate homicide: Tampa PD

article

Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Okara Road Friday afternoon.

The Tampa Police Department said officers were conducting a welfare check around the 2700 block of East Okara Road, which is close to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. When they arrived, they said they found a man unresponsive.

READ: Double homicide investigation underway in Bradenton RV park: Authorities

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators. Another man was also found at the scene having an unknown medical episode, and he was taken to a local hospital.

Detectives said they are working to identify suspects in the homicide and learn what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813)23106139 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.