Double homicide investigation underway in Bradenton RV park: Authorities

A double homicide investigation is underway in an RV park in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives said they responded to the Arbor Terrace RV Park, which is on 55th Avenue Terrace West at around 12:05 p.m. Friday. They said Manatee County deputies received a report of a disturbance in a mobile home when a woman was heard crying for help.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman dead on the floor inside the mobile home, according to investigators.

Shortly after deputies arrived, one of them saw another man running away. Authorities said they apprehended the suspect, who they identified as 36-year-old Thomas Matejcek, along 14th Street West and took him into custody.

Detectives are investigating what led to the homicide and the relationship between the victims and the suspect. They said this was an isolated incident.