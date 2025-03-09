Man dies after argument leads to shooting in Zephyrhills: PCSO
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - One man is dead after an argument led to a shooting in Zephyrhills, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say that an argument between the victim and another man escalated and led to the shooting.
The suspect is not in custody and law enforcement is searching for him.
The shooting happened in the Hill Dr. area of Zephyrhills.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is available at this time.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
