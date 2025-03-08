The Brief A suspect is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in St. Pete early Saturday morning, according to the St. Pete Police Department. Officers responded to shots fired on the 2800 block of Freemont Terrace South where they found 48-year-old Vernon Miller standing in the doorway of a parked van. Investigators say Miller was instructed to drop the gun he had in his hand. Miller then turned towards the officers with the gun and the officers fired several shots at him.



An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in St. Pete that left one person in critical condition, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

Officers responded to shots fired Saturday morning on the 2800 block of Freemont Terrace South where they found 48-year-old Vernon Miller standing in the doorway of a parked van.

Investigators say Miller was instructed to drop the gun he had in his hand. Miller then turned towards the officers with the gun and the officers fired several shots at him.

Miller was hit multiple times in the abdomen and was transported to a local hospital.

The backstory:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says that Miller is a four-time convicted felon, and they are currently looking into his criminal history.

Suspect in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in St. Pete: SPPD.

Detectives say they found a spent shell casing at the scene, which did not belong to law enforcement.

Investigators are still trying to track down the person who originally called law enforcement.

READ: Pinellas County school officials not allowing district officers to act as ICE agents in schools

What's next:

An investigation into the shooting involving Officer Austin Heard and Officer Steve Blanda is underway. Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

A Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force was created in 2020 to ensure the investigations are thorough, complete and objective.

The point is to make sure that officer-involved shootings are investigated by an independent agency and not by the agency involved in the use of deadly force.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Pete Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: