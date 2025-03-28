Man dies after being shot, Tarpon Springs police investigating
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Tarpon Springs police say they're investigating a shooting that killed a man on Friday morning.
What we know:
According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, officers found a man who had been shot in the abdomen after responding to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of N. Pinellas Ave. around 9:40 a.m.
Police say paramedics rushed the man to Bayonet Point Hospital, where he died.
Investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
Police say the victim's identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Tarpon Springs Police Department.
