2 teens shot in St. Pete, police investigating: SPPD

What we know:

SPPD says a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were shot around 9 p.m. near the 1700 block of 15th Ave. South.

Investigators say the teens were among a group of people involved in a dispute, and they suffered lower body injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The suspected shooter has not yet been identified, as the shooting remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD, along with your tip, to TIP411.

The Source: This story was written with information from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

