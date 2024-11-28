Man dies after falling off boat, getting caught in propellers: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A 66-year-old man died Wednesday after getting caught in a boat's propellers while submerged underwater, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to PCSO, Charles Barnes and another man were onboard the 17-foot Key West boat near 3 Rooker Island shortly before noon when the boat made a hard right, sending both men into the water.

The boat ran over Barnes moments later, deputies said, catching his right arm in the motor's propellers.

The other man, who made it back onto the boat safely, flagged down nearby boaters who called for help.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

PCSO said neither man appeared to be impaired at the time.

