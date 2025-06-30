Man dies after motorcycle crash on U.S. 19 in Clearwater

The Brief A motorcycle crash killed Leon Webb, 27, in Clearwater early Monday. Witnesses told investigators the motorcyclist was speeding moments before the crash on U.S. 19. The southbound lanes near Enterprise Rd. were closed for several hours, but have since reopened.



A man died after Clearwater police say he crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 19 early Monday, closing the busy road for several hours.

The backstory:

According to city officials, Leon Webb, 27, crashed into the barrier separating the main highway from the access road just south of Enterprise Rd. shortly after midnight.

Witnesses told investigators that the motorcyclist, who died at the scene, had been speeding moments before the crash.

The southbound side of U.S. 19 was closed for hours during the investigation, but has since reopened.

