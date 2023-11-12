Man dies in Sarasota Police custody, FDLE investigating

article

A man died in custody after Sarasota Police responded to a call early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Police say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Shortly before 4 a.m., police say they responded to the 1600 block of Devonshire Lane after a report of a suspicious person. The 50-year-old white male police took into custody died, according to authorities.

Officials say an FDLE investigation of an in-custody death is standard protocol. The subject's name is protected under Marsy's Law.

