17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting, TPD investigating

Tampa police say a 17-year-old was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:25 p.m., officers say they responded to the 3700 block of East Emma St. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old black male who had a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials.

First responders say they tried to save the teen who was taken to the hospital after Tampa Fire Rescue arrived. The victim died at the hospital, according to police.

Detectives say they are trying to identify any suspect(s) involved and what led to the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives with their investigation is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.