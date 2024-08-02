Man faces child porn charges months after arrest for shining laser at helicopter: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man is back behind bars for the second time since late last year, this time on child pornography charges, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO said William Lee Long, 56, had nearly 600 files containing child sex abuse material on his devices.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Long was previously arrested last December for shining a laser at a sheriff's office helicopter. Court records show he pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced to time served.

"This man should be ashamed of how he has conducted himself," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "His unhealthy and vile obsession is what fuels our detectives to remove criminals of his nature from our community."

Long faces more than 100 charges, according to jail records, and is being held without bond.

