Man found guilty after murdering Warren 6-year-old, boy's father and girlfriend

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was found guilty Friday after murdering a 6-year-old boy and two adults in 2020.

Authorities said Nicholas Raad Bahri shot Tai'raz Moore, 6, and Isis Rimson, 28, execution-style. Their bodies were found in the basement of a home on Otis Street in Warren on Oct. 1, 2020.

Police discovered the bodies when they went to the home to notify the family that the body of Tai'raz's father, Tukoyo Moore, was found in a burned car in Detroit. Rimson was Moore's girlfriend. 

Bahri was found guilty of all charges, including three counts of felony murder, three counts of first-degree murder - multiple theories, one count of fourth-degree felony arson, one county of dead boy disinterment and mutilation, and seven counts of weapons charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 15.

