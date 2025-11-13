Expand / Collapse search

Man found not guilty in 2024 North Tampa homicide

Published  November 13, 2025 10:10pm EST
Tampa
The Brief

    • Dontarvis Singleton man was found not guilty on Thursday in the 2024 murder of a man in North Tampa.
    • According to the Tampa Police Department, on July 22, 2024, Ronald Christian was shot multiple times in the area of 1007 East Poinsettia Avenue.
    • Singleton's father initially identified his son as the shooter, but later changed his story.

TAMPA - A Tampa man who was accused of shooting and killing a rival last year was found not guilty on Thursday evening.

Prosecutors said Dontarvis Singleton, 38, killed 46-year-old Ronald Christian last year in retaliation because Christian tried to rob him a few weeks earlier.

Investigators said the state's star witness, Singleton's father, who is non-verbal, initially identified his son as the shooter.

But the defense argued the state no longer had a case because Singleton's father later recanted that statement under oath, claiming he didn't know what happened.

A jury ended up believing them and returned a not guilty verdict around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Source: A FOX 13 photographer was in the courtroom when the verdict was read. Information from prior FOX 13 stories was also used for this story.

