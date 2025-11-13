Man found not guilty in 2024 North Tampa homicide
TAMPA - A Tampa man who was accused of shooting and killing a rival last year was found not guilty on Thursday evening.
Prosecutors said Dontarvis Singleton, 38, killed 46-year-old Ronald Christian last year in retaliation because Christian tried to rob him a few weeks earlier.
Investigators said the state's star witness, Singleton's father, who is non-verbal, initially identified his son as the shooter.
But the defense argued the state no longer had a case because Singleton's father later recanted that statement under oath, claiming he didn't know what happened.
A jury ended up believing them and returned a not guilty verdict around 8 p.m. Thursday.
