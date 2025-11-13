Man found not guilty in 2024 North Tampa homicide

The Brief Dontarvis Singleton man was found not guilty on Thursday in the 2024 murder of a man in North Tampa. According to the Tampa Police Department, on July 22, 2024, Ronald Christian was shot multiple times in the area of 1007 East Poinsettia Avenue. Singleton's father initially identified his son as the shooter, but later changed his story.



A Tampa man who was accused of shooting and killing a rival last year was found not guilty on Thursday evening.

Prosecutors said Dontarvis Singleton, 38, killed 46-year-old Ronald Christian last year in retaliation because Christian tried to rob him a few weeks earlier.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police arrest Tampa murder suspect

Investigators said the state's star witness, Singleton's father, who is non-verbal, initially identified his son as the shooter.

But the defense argued the state no longer had a case because Singleton's father later recanted that statement under oath, claiming he didn't know what happened.

A jury ended up believing them and returned a not guilty verdict around 8 p.m. Thursday.