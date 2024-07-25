Police arrest Tampa murder suspect

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tampa police have arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a man in Tampa on Monday.

Police were sent to the 1000 block of E. Poinsettia Ave. around 1 p.m. on June 22 for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say they quickly identified 36-year-old Dontarvis Singleton as the murder suspect.

Police say the men knew each other and had previous altercations.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, police found a 2007 Chevy Suburban they believe was involved in the homicide and pulled it over in the 8700 block of Hyalea Rd.

Singleton, the only person in the Suburban at the time of the traffic stop, was arrested and taken to jail.

He has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

