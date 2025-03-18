Man hospitalized after fire forces evacuation of Clearwater condos

The Brief Crews battled a fire at a condo complex in Clearwater early Tuesday, fire officials said. It happened at Hillcrest Villas off U.S. 19. One man went to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.



A man is recovering from smoke inhalation after an early morning fire at a condo complex, Clearwater officials said.

What we know:

The Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department responded to Hillcrest Villas off U.S. 19 after a man noticed smoke and flames coming from his bathroom shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials.

Investigators said the man made it out before firefighters arrived, while other nearby units were evacuated.

Crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to other homes, officials said.

The man, whose name and age were not released, went to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported, according to officials.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written using information from the City of Clearwater.

