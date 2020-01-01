Man hospitalized after shooting in Pinellas Park, police say

A female is in custody after a shooting in Pinellas Park on New Year’s Day, according to police.

Investigators at the Pinellas Park Police Department said the shooting occurred at a home in the 4200 block of 80th Avenue. They said incident happened around 9:30 a.m.

The victim, an adult male who has not been identified, was shot once in his lower torso. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said a female at the home is believed to be the person who shot the man. There are no other known suspects, they added.

Detectives are trying to determine the relationship between the female and male. The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

