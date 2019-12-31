Man hospitalized following Tarpon Springs shooting, police say

article

Tarpon Springs police responded to a shooting where they found one person who was wounded, they said.

The shooting occurred before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, police said. Officers were dispatched after the department received word about a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found an adult male with a gunshot wound and people running away from the location. He was taken to a hospital and does not have life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Investigators later learned that people who were running were attending a party in the area, and were fleeing from the gunfire. No other injuries were reported.

There is no suspect information as of Tuesday morning, police said.