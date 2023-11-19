Man hospitalized, Tampa police investigating shooting

article

A man was found on Saturday night with non-life threatening injuries after reports of a shooting, according to Tampa police.

The Tampa Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation after officers responded to the 3300 block of West Hillsborough Avenue around 8 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived they found a man with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening.

READ: 4 arrested 1 year after juvenile shot, killed in Seffner

According to officials, the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police say an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the shooting. At this time, no arrests have been made and there is no known threat to the community related to the shooting, according to investigators.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Tampa PD by calling (813) 231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), or click here.

