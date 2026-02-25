St. Pete food hall begins phased opening in downtown

The Brief The five-story food hall is opening in stages and currently offers two of its seven planned food concepts. The project’s name serves as a dual tribute to its location on Central Avenue and New York City’s iconic park where the founders used to live. Construction faced setbacks over several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes and structural integrity issues with the 100-year-old building.



There’s a lot of weight in a name, and Central Park Food Hall has some duality.

"The name Central Park comes from being on Central Avenue, but also a tip of the hat to Central Park in New York," Natalia Levey, Founder of Hi Hospitality Group that’s behind the project, said.

Levey and her husband used to live near Central Park in New York City.

"Central Park has always felt like it is the heartbeat of the city," she said. "It is where people come, where they make memories they come together. There are sports and food and all kinds of events and music, and it just feels like that's where people come to make memories or rest or get away and connect," Levey said.

That’s what she’s hoping for at the food hall. Central Park Food Hall, a 28,000-square-foot space, is located at 551 Central Avenue where the old Woolworth building used to be.

Dig deeper:

They started opening it in stages this week. So far, two of the seven food concepts, Palm Avenue Deli and Constellation Burger, are open from five p.m. to 10 p.m. The main bar and beer wall are also open.

"With each menu, we wanted, let's say, half of the food to be kind of familiar, something that you crave, and you come in for multiple times a week, but also be able to kind of showcase some new ingredients and techniques with other menu items," Culinary Director Hart Lowry said. "Maybe people try things a little outside of their comfort zone."

What's next:

Other food concepts, including a pasta spot, pizza, salad, taqueria and Asian cuisine will open over the next several weeks.

"We've poured a lot of work into these concepts, and I think everything is made from scratch on the premises, and hopefully people can taste the difference," Lowry said.

They also have plans for a full-service restaurant, a rooftop, a high-end bar and a member’s-only club across five floors.

"It is about so much more than just a place to come for food. It's a place to come with friends and family and celebrate all the special moments and truly become part of the community," Levey said.

Customers can order through QR codes or on kiosks to maximize time with family and friends, Levey said. They can still order at the counter too, she said.

Levey says they ran into several challenges that pushed back their timetable for the project, including issues with structural integrity when they tried to restore the entire building, the pandemic and the hurricanes. They were able to keep part of the original 100-year-old wall and incorporated it into the food hall.

Levey says they’ve also incorporated local artists’ work throughout the space. They’re planning programming, like trivia nights and more, as well.