4 arrested 1 year after juvenile shot, killed in Seffner

Four 19-year-olds were arrested on Friday after a year-long investigation of a shooting death in Seffner, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile victim was shot on Nov. 11, 2022. According to deputies, they responded to the 4000 block of Brower Drive around 3:30 a.m on the day of the shooting.

The victim died from their injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

After more than a year of investigating, detectives say they got arrest warrants for four people connected to the case.

Shaine Garcia, Christopher Cobbs, and Zackaryah Shilts were charged with first degree murder while engaged in robbery. Hailey Quintal was charged with accessory after the fact and perjury, according to HCSO.

"This case is a testament to the fact that, even after a year, our detectives were able to solve this case with persistence, tenacity, and a yearning for justice," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "The four responsible for this gruesome murder will now be held accountable for their terrible actions."