Man injured in stabbing near Auburndale, deputies searching for suspects: PCSO

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The Brief A man was hospitalized early Friday morning following a stabbing in the Fussels Corner area near Auburndale, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Emergency responders transported the victim to a local medical center with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives are actively searching for multiple suspects and witnesses, and no arrests have been made, PCSO said.



An investigation is underway after a man was injured Friday in an early morning stabbing near Auburndale, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk County stabbing

What we know:

PCSO says the incident happened at about 4 a.m. on Brenda Lane in the Fussels Corner area of Polk County.

Investigators said a man suffered injuries during the attack and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening and that he is expected to recover.

Unconfirmed suspect descriptions

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the victim's identity or additional details about what led up to the stabbing.

Search for suspects

What's next:

Deputies said they are searching for a couple of suspects and witnesses connected to the case.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains active, and additional information will be released as detectives continue working to identify and locate those involved.