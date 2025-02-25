Man killed after SUV turns in front of motorcycle on U.S. 19: FHP
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A 20-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Hernando County on Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
What we know:
According to FHP, the crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 19 (Commercial Way) and Windward Blvd. in Spring Hill.
The driver of the SUV turned left from the northbound side of U.S. 19 into the path of the motorcycle, which was headed southbound, troopers said.
The motorcyclist died at the scene while the driver of the SUV was treated for minor injuries, according to FHP.
What we don't know:
FHP did not release the name of the man who died.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
