Man killed in box truck crash on I-75: FHP

A man died and another was hurt after troopers say a box truck crashed along I-75 in Sarasota County during the afternoon rush on Monday.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Monday on the northbound side of I-75 north of the exit to Laurel Rd.

FHP says the driver, a 26-year-old Opa-locka man, lost control of the truck, hit a traffic sign and overturned.

Troopers say the passenger, a 36-year-old Hollywood man, died at the scene. The driver survived with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

FHP did not release the name of the man who died or any details on what may have caused the driver to lose control of the truck.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

