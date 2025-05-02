Man killed during 'altercation,' Sarasota deputes investigating

The Brief Sarasota County deputies say an altercation led to a man's death on Thursday night. Deputies responded to the area of 2500 Colson Ave. near Sarasota. SCSO identified the man who died as Reginald Graves.



A man died after what Sarasota County deputies call an "altercation" on Thursday night.

What we know:

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to the area of 2500 Colson Ave. near Sarasota.

SCSO identified the man who died as Reginald Graves.

What we don't know:

No further details on the fight leading to Graves' death have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-4900.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: