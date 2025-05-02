Man killed during 'altercation,' Sarasota deputes investigating
SARASOTA, Fla. - A man died after what Sarasota County deputies call an "altercation" on Thursday night.
What we know:
The sheriff's office says deputies responded to the area of 2500 Colson Ave. near Sarasota.
SCSO identified the man who died as Reginald Graves.
What we don't know:
No further details on the fight leading to Graves' death have been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-4900.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
