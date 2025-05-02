Expand / Collapse search

Man killed during 'altercation,' Sarasota deputes investigating

By
Published  May 2, 2025 9:13am EDT
Sarasota County
The Brief

    • Sarasota County deputies say an altercation led to a man's death on Thursday night.
    • Deputies responded to the area of 2500 Colson Ave. near Sarasota.
    • SCSO identified the man who died as Reginald Graves.

SARASOTA, Fla. - A man died after what Sarasota County deputies call an "altercation" on Thursday night.

What we know:

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to the area of 2500 Colson Ave. near Sarasota.

SCSO identified the man who died as Reginald Graves.

What we don't know:

No further details on the fight leading to Graves' death have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-4900.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

