Man lunges at Hillsborough County deputies with knife before being tased: HCSO

The Brief Jarrett Brooks, 41, was arrested Sept. 24 in Hillsborough County after lunging at deputies with a knife. Deputies tasered Brooks after he kicked a deputy and refused commands inside his Clay Pit Road home. Brooks faces multiple severe charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, following the violence.



A 41-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge after threatening deputies and lunging at them with a knife during a violent confrontation in Hillsborough County, authorities said.

Jarrett Brooks arrest

The backstory:

Deputies responded to a home on the 11000 block of Clay Pit Road at 10:18 a.m. Thursday regarding a man threatening to kill his family members or himself, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies entered the bedroom, they said Jarrett Brooks, 41, refused to cooperate and threatened to kill the deputies, officials said. According to HCSO, Brooks kicked a deputy in the chest, attempted to kick a Taser out of another deputy's hands, grabbed a knife from next to his bed, and lunged at the deputies with the weapon pointed toward them, according to law enforcement.

Criminal charges filed

The backstory:

Deputies took Brooks into custody and transported him to the Orient Road Jail, while also placing him under Baker Act provisions.

He faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer with violence, and resisting an officer without violence.

Brooks has a criminal history dating back to 2013, which includes second-degree murder and DUI charges, officials noted.

What they're saying:

"This is an extremely violent subject with a very violent past, and I couldn’t be more proud how these deputies handled this situation that could have easily turned deadly," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.