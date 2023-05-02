Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to kidnap WWE star Sonya Deville

Prosecutors said Philip Thomas drove from South Carolina to the Tampa Bay area with a knife, zip ties and duct tape.

They said he planned to kidnap WWE wrestling star Sonya Deville – and he almost pulled it off.

Months before, he bombarded her with threatening text messages on social media and later those threats extended to her friends and family. Deville said she ignored it – for the most part – until he followed through on his threats.

Now, nearly three years later, the case was being resolved in a Tampa courtroom as Judge Barbara Twine-Thomas accepted a plea agreement.

Thomas pled guilty to several charges, including attempted kidnapping, aggravated stalking and armed burglary. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation.

Prosecutor said his obsession grew into anger and later into a plot to kidnap Deville.

They said in August 2020, Thomas broke into the home of the wrestling star. Home surveillance video shows Deville checking a sliding door after her alarm system was triggered.

In the video, you see her spot Thomas and run away. Moments later, a chilling sight as Thomas walk into her house looking for Deville.

Shortly after, Thomas was arrested.