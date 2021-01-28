Man seriously injured in St. Pete shooting, police say

article

St. Pete police are investigating a shooting that took place at a store in the early-morning hours of Thursday.

Police said they responded to Kay Food Store, located at 1421 22nd Street South, around 3:36 a.m. The report they received said a man was bleeding.

When they arrived, they located the individual and he was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury. The man was not identified.

Officers said they are in the early stages of the investigation. No other information was provided including a possible suspect description or identity.

The events leading up to the shooting remains under investigation.

The shooting occurred within a day after city leaders and victim families called for an end to gun violence. Their Wednesday meeting was in response to recent shootings over the last three months, which have resulted in at least four deaths and left several others injured, including a St. Petersburg police officer.