Man shot after hitting another man with a cinder block: SPPD
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Pete Police Department says two men were injured after getting into an argument outside a Mobil Gas Station.
What we know:
According to SPPD, Anthony Oliver and DeAndre Randolph were in a verbal altercation around 1 a.m. Thursday morning when Randolph hit Oliver over the head with a cinder block.
Officers say Oliver then used his firearm and shot at Randolph.
Both men sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
Randolph was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
While Oliver was charged with the following:
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of Controlled Substance
What we don't know:
It’s unclear how the argument started.
The Source: This article was written using information from the St. Pete Police Department.