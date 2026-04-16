Man shot after hitting another man with a cinder block: SPPD

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The St. Pete Police Department says two men were injured after getting into an argument outside a Mobil Gas Station.

What we know:

According to SPPD, Anthony Oliver and DeAndre Randolph were in a verbal altercation around 1 a.m. Thursday morning when Randolph hit Oliver over the head with a cinder block.

Officers say Oliver then used his firearm and shot at Randolph.

Both men sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Randolph was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

While Oliver was charged with the following:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Controlled Substance

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the argument started.