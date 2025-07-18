Man shot at apartment complex, Pinellas deputies investigating

The Brief Pinellas County deputies say a man was shot at an apartment complex early Friday. It happened at the Lakeview at Palm Harbor complex. No further details have been released.



A man was rushed to the hospital after Pinellas County deputies say he was shot at an apartment complex early Friday.

What we know:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. at the Lakeview at Palm Harbor complex off Tampa Rd. west of McMullen Booth Rd.

Investigators say the victim went to the hospital, and his condition was unknown at last check.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing.