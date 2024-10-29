Man shot to death at Crystal River home, deputies investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 62-year-old man was shot and killed on Monday and investigators are still trying to find the shooter, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say someone called 911 and said a man had been shot at a home in Crystal River. When law enforcement responded to the scene, they found Kimp O'Dell Knight.

Citrus County Fire Rescue took Knight to a local hospital, which is where he died.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives with the CCSO Major Crimes Unit (MCU) were contacted and are conducting an investigation. Officials say there is "no identified threat to public safety," but no arrests have been made.

"Our condolences go out to the family of Mr. Knight, whose life was taken in an apparent act of violence," said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "The detectives of the Major Crimes Unit will continue to work tirelessly on this case to bring the perpetrator to justice and keep our citizens safe. If anyone in the community has information about this case, we urge them to come forward and help bring closure to Mr. Knight's family."

Anyone with information regarding the shooting, is asked to contact the CCSO Major Crimes Unit at (352) 249-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

