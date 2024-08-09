Man shot and killed at Copeland Park, Tampa police search for suspect

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man was shot and killed at Copeland Park in Tampa Friday evening, and now investigators are searching for the suspect involved.

The Tampa Police Department said officers were dispatched to the park, which is located at 11001 North 15th Street, at around 7:15 p.m. after getting reports that someone was shot.

Once officers arrived, they found a Black man, believed to be in his early 20s, with a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

TPD believed the victim and suspect may have been involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical before the deadly shooting.

Officers said the suspect is described as a thin and balding Black man who took off on a bicycle after the incident.

Detectives are now gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses to identify and find the suspect, according to TPD officials. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (813) 231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.