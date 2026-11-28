If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. The free service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Every call is confidential, and you can remain anonymous.

The Brief A man was shot and killed during a domestic disturbance at a home on West Dunklin Street near Citrus Springs Friday afternoon, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the man had been involved in a domestic battery against a woman at the home. Another man at the home shot him, fearing he was going to harm the woman, according to the sheriff’s office.



A man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute at a home near the Citrus Springs area Friday afternoon, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Citrus County deadly shooting

What we know:

Deputies responded to a home on West Dunklin Street around 4 p.m. after 911 dispatchers received a report of a domestic disturbance and shots fired, Citrus County Sheriff David Vincent said in an update Friday evening.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot once. Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, CCSO said.

The initial investigation found that the man who was shot had been involved in a domestic battery against a woman at the home, according to Vincent.

Another man at the home shot him, fearing he was going to harm the woman, the sheriff said.

Detectives and the sheriff's office forensic unit remained at the scene Friday evening as the investigation continued.

Identities and potential criminal charges

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the identities of the people involved in the shooting.

Authorities also have not announced whether any criminal charges will be filed as detectives and the sheriff's office forensic unit continue investigating the scene.

Domestic violence support resources

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. The free service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Every call is confidential, and you can remain anonymous.