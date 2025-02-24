Man shot & killed, murder investigation underway in Polk County: Grady Judd
FROSTPROOF, Fla. - Polk County deputies are investigating a murder after a 22-year-old man was shot to death on Sunday, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.
What we know:
PCSO said the victim was killed along Washington Terrace in Frostproof shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.
As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the victim's name or any details on what may have led to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), or **TIPS. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
