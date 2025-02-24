Expand / Collapse search

Man shot & killed, murder investigation underway in Polk County: Grady Judd

By
Published  February 24, 2025 5:42am EST
Polk County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says a 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday.
    • It happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Washington Terrace in Frostproof.
    • Deputies are investigating the case as a murder.

FROSTPROOF, Fla. - Polk County deputies are investigating a murder after a 22-year-old man was shot to death on Sunday, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

What we know:

PCSO said the victim was killed along Washington Terrace in Frostproof shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the victim's name or any details on what may have led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), or **TIPS. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

