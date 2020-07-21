Expand / Collapse search

Man shot while smoking a cigarette at Tampa apartment, police say

Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police say a shooting victim is recovering at a nearby hospital Tuesday morning.

According to police, the adult male victim was having a cigarette with a relative at the Oakhurst Square Apartments, located at 1120 North Boulevard.

At one point, someone drove up and shot the victim in the leg.

A motive is unknown as of Tuesday morning and police are still investigating the events leading up to the shooting.
 