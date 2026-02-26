River O’Green returns to Tampa: Here’s what to know

article

Tampa’s Hillsborough River will once again be turning green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The 14th annual River O’Green event also features the Tampa Rough Riders’ signature St. Patrick’s Parade, food and entertainment.

When is Tampa’s River O’Green?

Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Downtown Tampa.

What roads and waterways are closed on the River O’Green?

Ashley Drive: Closes at 11 a.m.

Gasparilla Plaza: Changes direction at 11 a.m., but does not close until 1 p.m.

Cass Street at Ashley Drive: Closes at 1 p.m.

Road closures are expected to be lifted at approximately 7 p.m.

The Hillsborough River between Cass Street and Kennedy Boulevard closes from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

River O’Green events

10:55 a.m. — Irish Color Guard

11 a.m. — Festival & river coloring begins

11:10 a.m.-12:10 p.m. - Paddy O’Furniture music performance

12:15 p.m. - Finnegan Irish Dance Academy dance performance

12:45-1:45 p.m. — Irish Buskers music performance

2 p.m. — Finnegan Irish Dance Academy dance performance & parade begins

2:30 p.m. - Pet costume contest sponsored by the Barrymore Hotel

3-4 p.m. - Shane Beirne music performance

4 p.m. - Festival ends

Is it safe to turn the Hillsborough River green?

Tampa's Downtown Partnership says the coloring is safe for the environment, non-toxic, biodegradable, and meets EPA standards. The Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County has no objections to its use for short-term events like River O’ Green.

What they're saying:

"We’re thrilled once again to partner with the City of Tampa and Grow Financial to bring one of the region’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to life," said Kenyetta Hairston Bridges, President & CEO of the Tampa Downtown Partnership. "This family-friendly event draws thousands of residents and visitors into Downtown, boosting support for our local small businesses and showcasing the vibrancy and energy that define our urban core."