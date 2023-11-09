Man stabbed to death during fight at Winter Haven Publix: Police

article

A man was stabbed to death during a fight that broke out at a Publix in Winter Haven on Thursday, police said.

The Winter Haven Police Department said officers are investigating the stabbing that happened at the Publix in the Northgate Plaza, which is located at 1395 Sixth Street NW.

A man was inside the store near the Customer Service Desk when a group of men entered behind him, according to authorities. That's when a fight started, and shortly after, the group of men left the scene.

The man at the counter appeared to have stabbed one of the men in the group during the fight, WHPD said.

The stabbing victim was then dropped off at the Winter Haven Emergency Department entrance, but the driver of the vehicle did not stay. According to police, the man who was stabbed and taken to the hospital was pronounced dead.

The Publix store is currently closed off as officers continue to investigate.