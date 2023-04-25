Man suspected in fatal Polk County DUI crash dies following arrest, deputies say

The suspect in a deadly DUI crash, who was in the country illegally, suffered a delayed death after being arrested, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the suspect was involved in a head-on crash on the evening of April 22 in unincorporated Haines City. One man died from his injuries shortly after the crash.

The suspect, who was charged with DUI manslaughter, was arrested after being treated and released from AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital in Haines City.

After being booked into the Polk County Jail, the suspect became ill while he was in the South County Jail medical dorm. He was taken to AdventHealth Sebring Hospital where he died.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the man had been arrested in Haines City in the past and was deported to Mexico.