Man dies after being ejected off jet ski near Dunedin Causeway

A 60-year-old man died after being ejected off his jet ski on Saturday morning, according to officials.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of a single jet ski accident near the Dunedin Causeway just before 11 a.m. Gary Nolan was riding on his 2017 Sea-Doo Personal Watercraft north along the east side of Caladesi Island, towards the Dunedin Causeway, according to deputies.

Authorities say Nolan was approaching Hurricane Pass Channel when the watercraft ran aground on a sandbar.

READ: Haines City man dies at hospital after Courtney Campbell Causeway water rescue: First responders

According to the sheriff's office, Nolan was thrown over the handlebars and knocked unconscious, causing fatal trauma.

Deputies say Nolan was taken to the hospital, which is where he was pronounced dead. Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Next of kin was notified, and the investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter