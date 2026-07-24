Seffner man tries to run from deputies after choking woman unconscious: HCSO

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The Brief A 32-year-old man was arrested following a domestic violence investigation after attempting to flee deputies, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Authorities located the suspect driving nearby after a victim reported being choked unconscious and severely bruised. The driver crashed into a ditch during a police pursuit before being taken into custody with a Taser.



A domestic violence investigation led to a man's arrest after deputies say he crashed into a ditch while fleeing from them.

Hillsborough County police investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when a victim arrived at an area urgent care with multiple bruises and lacerations. The victim reported that she had been choked until she lost consciousness.

Detectives identified the suspect as 32-year-old Anthony Rodriguez Jr. and located him driving nearby. When deputies attempted a traffic stop, they said Rodriguez bolted, crashed his vehicle into a ditch, abandoned it, and ran away. Deputies deployed a Taser after a brief foot chase and took Rodriguez into custody.

He has been charged with five counts of domestic violence, three counts of domestic battery by strangulation, throwing a deadly missile at within or into a vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, fleeing to elude high speed, resisting officer without violence, tampering with a witness, aggravated battery deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Unanswered pursuit details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact location of the urgent care facility or the ditch where the crash occurred.

Domestic violence has no place in the community

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chad Chronister condemned the violence and praised the arrest, stating that domestic violence has no place in the community.

"This man made the choice to abuse someone he believed he could control, and then made another bad decision by trying to run from the consequences," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "My heart goes out to this survivor, and I'm grateful the help needed will now be received. Domestic violence has no place in our community, and we will continue to pursue those who prey on others to ensure victims receive the protection and support they deserve."

Help for survivors

What you can do:

Anyone needing assistance or support regarding domestic abuse can contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).