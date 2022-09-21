Man wanted for shooting, killing daughter's boyfriend, Manatee County deputies say

article

Investigators are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing his daughter's boyfriend at a Bradenton apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Sheriff's office officials said there's now a $5,000 reward being offered by Gold Star Club of Manatee County for information leading to 48-year-old Charles Heaven's arrest. Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies said he's wanted for a second-degree murder charge.

Deputies said Heaven showed up at his daughter's apartment at The Venue at Lockwood Apartments at around 7 p.m. Tuesday while her boyfriend, 30-year-old Keith Smith was there. An argument broke out between Heaven and Smith.

The two ended up outside the apartment building when Heaven pulled out a gun and shot Smith in the upper torso, according to Manatee County deputies. Smith was rushed to Blake Medical Center, but died from his injuries.

Heaven ran off after the shooting, and the sheriff's office said he is now wanted for murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.