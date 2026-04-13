Bradenton manatee caught on camera getting drink from police marine unit vessel
BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton Marine Unit Officers Emrich and Eades were finishing their patrol and rinsing down their vessel when a surprise "dock inspector" stopped by for a quick drink.
The backstory:
This curious manatee didn't bother asking for permission before helping herself to the freshwater runoff.
The Bradenton Police Department says manatees love fresh water, but we should never give it to them or encourage them to come close. Doing so makes them associate people and boats with handouts, which puts them in danger, according to officials.
Since the suspect refused to produce a valid ID, the officers decided to skip the citation. They waited patiently for her to clear the area before docking.
What they're saying:
"Because even when they’re breaking the rules, manatees still get the right of way," shared to police department.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Bradenton Police Department's Facebook post.