Manatee County accepting mortgage assistance applications Monday

Officials in Manatee County will begin offering another round of mortgage relief to those who need it.

The county’s Mortgage Assistance Program was funded by the federal CARES Act to help homeowners who are behind on their mortgages due to the pandemic.

Applications are available at mymanatee.org.

The sign-up period will close on March 29 or when the county receives 75 applications. Assistance is also available for renters through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

