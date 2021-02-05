Manatee County Animal Services needs emergency foster families for dogs about to be displaced

article

Manatee County Animal Services is asking for emergency foster families for dogs because the shelter, located at 305 25th Street West in Palmetto, will undergo plumbing repairs on Wednesday, February 10.

Parts of the shelter were built in the 1940s and crews believe there’s a massive backup or a busted pipe. The project will impact approximately half of the kennel capacity and the repair is expected to take at least a week.

"It's going to require that they actually break through the concrete inside the shelter adoption area including some of the kennels which is where we are housing the dogs to discover what the issue is so they can repair it," said Hans Wohlgefahrt with Manatee County Animal Services.

Foster dogs will need to be picked up on Tuesday. All supplies for the week will be provided by the shelter.

If you are interested in becoming an emergency foster, click here to fill out the application. If you have questions about fostering, please email haili.brooks@mymanatee.org.

