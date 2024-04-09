Manatee County animal shelter in need of donations after taking in dogs from third hoarding case

A Manatee County animal shelter is seeking donations from the 24-hour Giving Challenge after its third dog hoarding intake this year.

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue staff and volunteers in Bradenton are exhausted.

"To have almost 100 dogs come in from these types of situations in the first quarter of the year is overwhelming," said Karissa Mayer, a veterinary nurse with the non-profit.

On Monday, the non-profit took in 16 dogs from a hoarding situation in their own backyard.

"They were living on the porch. The owners have some health problems, and they took in a family member’s dog who was not neutered and had a dog of their own," she said. "Very quickly, in a span of about 2.5 years, ended up with 16 dogs."

Despite the shelter being at full capacity, staff didn't hesitate to take in the dogs that were found with a number of medical issues.

"One of the puppies is so anemic and his blood sugar is so low, he’s over in the ER on a dextrose drip and will likely need a blood transfusion," she said.

That treatment alone will cost the clinic upwards of $6,000. On top of high treatment costs, the shelter is still dealing with a 57-dog intake from a different hoarding situation involving more than 200 animals in Putnam County three weeks ago.

"It’s exhausting physically, because it’s an around the clock job, but it’s also mentally taxing for everyone in our shelter and in our industry," she said. "They don’t know what a house is, because they lived under the shed. They don’t understand how to eat out of a dish or drink water out of a bowl, because the food was thrown on the ground, or they don’t eat kibble, they eat scraps or leftovers."

The shelter has already nearly depleted its annual emergency treatment budget. Fortunately, the Sarasota Community Foundation and The Patterson Foundation's 24-hour Giving Challenge began at noon on Tuesday.

"We’re hoping to raise about $100,000, which is about what we’ve already spent in medical costs for the three hoarding cases," said Dari Oglesby, the executive director with the shelter.

Those organizations will match each donation up to $100.

"Every donation that we raise up to $100, the Patterson Foundation matches, and we actually are fortunate enough to have a volunteer who’s matching those funds as well," she said.

To donate, click here.

