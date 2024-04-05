French bulldog stolen along Pinellas County street, owner hopes to find pet

A French bulldog owner in St. Petersburg is hoping the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the community will help her find her dog, which she said was stolen on Thursday.

The woman who found the dog said she was driving down 46th Avenue North when she saw the French bulldog, named Cookie, walking down the street with a German Shepard, named Cesar. She said she saw a driver pull up, call Cookie into the car and drive away without the German Shepard.

"I personally believe that any dog that is on the street, you should help, and it doesn't matter the breed, whether it's a pit bull or whatever, it needs help," said Karen, who wanted to keep her last name anonymous, adding she hopes the person who took the dog returns it. "Call the tag on the dog. The dog has a collar with a tag on it and get it back to its rightful owner. It's wrong. It's extremely wrong what you did."

Karen took photos of the car as it drove away, but wasn't able to get a clear picture of the license plate.

The owner, who didn't want to be identified and declined an interview, reported the theft to Pinellas County deputies, who confirmed they are investigating the case. Karen told FOX 13 the dog does not have a microchip, but it does have some unique markings she hopes will help get Cookie returned to his owner.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter