Bradenton 3-year-old ejected from vehicle in crash, seriously injured

A Bradenton 3-year-old is in serious condition after being ejected from a car in a two-vehicle crash in Manatee County on Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on State Road 62, east of County Road 39, on Saturday.

The driver of one of the vehicles veered onto the grass shoulder, re-entered, and rotated back onto the travel lanes and into the path of the second vehicle.

The front of the second vehicle collided with the right side of the first vehicle. According to FHP, the 3-year-old was ejected through the rear right window and sustained serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.