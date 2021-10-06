Manatee County, DEP to hold public meeting to discuss deep well injection plan for Piney Point

Residents in Manatee County will get a chance to weigh in on how the county plans to address the millions of gallons of wastewater remaining in the reservoirs of the old Piney Point fertilizer plant.

Currently, there’s still 270 million gallons of water mixed with nutrients are sitting in the facility’s pond. The south containment wall area has been stabilized but there’s still a rush to drain the water at the gypsum stacks, and to seal and close the site forever.

The state and county have been moving forward with plans for a deep well injection site. They said the water would be treated before it’s moved nearly 3,000 feet below the Florida aquifer.

Environmental groups have expressed that the deep well injection could be damaging. They’re worried this could pollute Florida’s drinking water.

"I think Manatee County is not being responsible in the way they are pursuing this deep well," said Justin Bloom, the founder of Suncoast Waterkeepers.

He represents one of five environmental groups -- ManaSota88, Center for Biological Diversity, Our Children's Earth Foundation, Suncoast Waterkeeper and Tampa Bay Waterkeepers – which filed an intent to sue over the plan.

But county officials said a step must be taken soon and this is the best option, adding that the wells are deep enough that there will be no threat to the aquifer. Manatee County already operates three other deep well injection sites where treated wastewater is sent underground.

A public hearing with Manatee County and the Department of Environment Protection on the draft permit will be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manatee County’s Central Library in downtown Bradenton.

It will give residents a chance to ask questions and learn more about how the deep well injection will work.

