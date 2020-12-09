Manatee County deputies rescue man stuck in creek for two days, officials say

When a homeless man tried to bathe in a creek, he got stuck for two days. It wasn't until Manatee County deputies arrived that he was rescued.

In a news release sent by the sheriff's office Wednesday, the agency said the incident occurred on Nov. 18.

Around 1:30 a.m. that day, deputies responded to a call from Mike's Mini Mart, located at 5640 15th Street East in Bradenton. A resident told the first responding deputy they heard someone yelling for help on the other side of the road in a wooded area.

A Manatee County deputy ventured through the woods and found a partially-clothed man in about two feet of water underneath a railroad bridge. The sheriff's office said the man couldn't move and claimed he was stuck in the creek for two days.

A still from a Manatee County deputy's body camera shows the homeless in the creek.

According to deputies, he told them he called for help during those couple of days, but no one responded until that day. The man was homeless and told them he attempted to take a bath in the creek but fell. He couldn't stand up due to a previous leg injury.

The deputy contacted first responders. An EMS crew and deputies helped lift the man from the water.

Because of the wooded area, a stretcher couldn't reach the location, the sheriff's office said. Therefore, deputies used a blanket to carry him 250 yards down the railroad track. In the body camera video, one of the deputies is seen heaving the homeless guy over his shoulders and carrying him out of the creek.

A Manatee County deputy is seen carrying the man up the bank of the creek.

As deputies carried the blanketed individual, he says, "I really appreciate this man."

A resident offered a wheelchair for the final leg of the journey.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital. Deputies said parts of his body were water-logged and some of his skin was coming off.

"His skin is literally peeling off of his feet," one deputy is heard saying in the body camera video.

The man showed the early stages of hypothermia. There is no word on his current condition.

