Manatee County deputy involved in crash that seriously injured motorcyclist: MCSO

A collision between a motorcycle and a Manatee County deputy sent one person to the hospital on Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, an on-duty deputy and the motorcyclist crashed shortly before 6:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of 44th Avenue West.

The motorcycle rider was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

No details about what led up to the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

