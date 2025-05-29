Manatee County deputy involved in crash that seriously injured motorcyclist: MCSO
BRADENTON, Fla. - A collision between a motorcycle and a Manatee County deputy sent one person to the hospital on Thursday morning.
What we know:
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, an on-duty deputy and the motorcyclist crashed shortly before 6:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of 44th Avenue West.
The motorcycle rider was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
No details about what led up to the crash have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube